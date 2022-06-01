RBSE Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2022: 96.53% students pass, details here

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has declared RBSE Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2022 on June 1, 2022. The BSER Class 12 Science result can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The result for Class 12 can also be checked on Rajasthan Results on rajresults.nic.in.

The overall pass percentage is 96.53 percent this year out of which girls pass percentage is 97.57 percent and boys pass percentage is 95.98 percent. RBSE Class 12 Result Live Updates

A total of 2,32,005 candidates have registered themselves for Class 12 science stream exams this year. The board examination for Class 12 was conducted from March 24 to April 26, 2022 in the state at various exam centres by following the COVID19 precautions issued by the state and central government.

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the result on HT Portal.

