SC adjourns matter to Monday, petition to be served to Centre, CBSE

Supreme Court adjourns matter to Monday, May 31, 2021. The top Court directs the petitioner to serve the advanced copy to Centre, CBSE, and CISCE.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 11:23 AM IST

Supreme Court’s hearing on CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 cancellation plea has just concluded. Justice AM Khanwilkar along with Justice Dinesh Maheshwari led bench of the Supreme Court heard the petition to cancel the Class 12 exams. The highest court has adjourned the matter to Monday, May 31, 2021.

The SC has directed the petitioner Advocate Mamta Sharma to serve the advanced copy to Centre, CBSE, and CISCE. The Court has ordered that they can take a call on Monday after Centre, CBSE appears for the hearing. Also one of the judges has said that CBSE may take a decision on June 1, 2021. The next hearing on the case will be on Monday at 11 am.

The plea was filed by Supreme Court Advocate Mamta Sharma asking for directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel the CBSE and ICSE Class 12 examinations. In the plea, the Advocate has requested the highest Court to direct the national exam conducting authorities to declare the Class 12 result on the basis of objective methodology within the specific time frame.

Meanwhile, the decision on the conduct of the CBSE Class 12 exams is pending. The state government as directed by the Centre has already shared their detailed suggestions by May 25 to the Education Minister.

Topics
cbse cbse exams cancelled supreme court hearing supreme court

