TBSE Results 2024: Overall 87.54% pass percentage recorded in Tripura board Class 10 examinations, details here

TBSE Tripura board 10th, 12th Results 2024: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on Friday announced the Class 10 (Madhyamik) board exam results. Students who have appeared in the examination can check their scorecards by logging in to tbse.tripura.gov.in and tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

The result was announced in a press conference at 12 pm. In the PC, the TBSE shared key details such as number of students, pass percentage and toppers’ names for both classes.

This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 87.54%.

Meanwhile, the TBSE also announced the results of TBSE Class 12, TBSE Tripura board Fazil, and TBSE Tripura board Alim results.

Notably, the TBSE board HS and Madhyamik examinations were held in March.

The Tripura board Class 12 exam took place from march 1 to 30 and the Class 10 exam took place from March 2 to 23.

A total of 33,739 students appeared for the Class 10 final exam while 25,350 candidates took the Class 12 test.

The exams were held at 69 exam centres and 144 exam venues for Class 10 board exams and another 60 centres and 98 venues for Class 12.

