Friday, May 24, 2024
TBSE Results 2024: Overall 87.54% pass percentage recorded in Tripura board Class 10 examinations, details here

ByHT Education Desk
May 24, 2024 01:06 PM IST

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE, has declared the results for Class 10. An overall pass percentage of 87.54% has been registered in 10th exams.

TBSE Tripura board 10th, 12th Results 2024: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on Friday announced the Class 10 (Madhyamik) board exam results. Students who have appeared in the examination can check their scorecards by logging in to tbse.tripura.gov.in and tbresults.tripura.gov.in. TBSE Tripura board 10th, 12th results 2024 live updates

TBSE Results 2024: 87.54% pass Tripura board Class 10 examinations. (Bachchan Kumar/HT file image)
The result was announced in a press conference at 12 pm. In the PC, the TBSE shared key details such as number of students, pass percentage and toppers’ names for both classes.

This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 87.54%.

Meanwhile, the TBSE also announced the results of TBSE Class 12, TBSE Tripura board Fazil, and TBSE Tripura board Alim results.

Also read: TBSE Results 2024: Tripura Board Class 10, 12 scores declared, direct link to check marks here

Notably, the TBSE board HS and Madhyamik examinations were held in March.

The Tripura board Class 12 exam took place from march 1 to 30 and the Class 10 exam took place from March 2 to 23.

A total of 33,739 students appeared for the Class 10 final exam while 25,350 candidates took the Class 12 test.

The exams were held at 69 exam centres and 144 exam venues for Class 10 board exams and another 60 centres and 98 venues for Class 12.

Also read: MBOSE Results 2024: Garo Hills’ schools secure top slots in SSLC and HSSLC (Arts) 2024 results of Meghalaya Board

Steps to check TBSE Tripura board 10th, 12th results 2024

  • Open the board’s official website, tbseresults.tripura.gov.in and go to the Madhyamik or Higher Secondary result page.
  • Provide your login details in the space provided.
  • Submit it and check your board exam marks.
  • Save the page for future reference.

Get latest news on Education along with MBOSE Result 2024 Live, TBSE Result 2024 Live, Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times.
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / TBSE Results 2024: Overall 87.54% pass percentage recorded in Tripura board Class 10 examinations, details here
