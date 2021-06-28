Home / Education / Board Exams / Telangana TS inter result 2021 declared at tsbie.cgg.gov.in
Telangana Board class 12th result declared(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Telangana TS inter result 2021 declared at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

  • Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has declared result for class 12 students.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 06:33 PM IST

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has declared the TS inter result 2021 on Monday, June 28. All the registered candidates can check their result on the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The Telangana Government had cancelled the class 12th examination for the year 2020-2021. The Class 12 results has been declared on the basis of pre-determined objective criteria.

The marks obtained by regular students in Intermediate First Year (General, Vocational & Bridge Course) were taken as the basis for awarding marks in Second Year, for each student.

All the candidates(Private or Regular) who have failed in any subjects have been granted a minimum of 35% as pass percentage.

Candidates can lodge their complaint online through the TS Board of Intermediate Education, Grievance Redressal System (BIGRS) website at www.bigrs.telangana.gov.in

Results are available on the websites http://tsbie.cgg.gov.in, http://examresults.ts.nic.in, http://results.cgg.gov.in.

Steps to check TS inter results 2021

Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

On the home page find the link for the class 12th result

Enter your credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

