Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu released TN +2 Supplementary Results on July 24. Candidates who have appeared for the TN+2 supplementary examination check the results through the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates can check their TN+2 results through their roll number and date of birth. Candidates can check the TN plus 2 supplementary results by using their roll number and date of birth. TN HSE 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates TN +2 Supplementary Result 2023 released at dge.tn.gov.in, know how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

TN +2 Supplementary Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

Next, click on the results page.

Open the HSE 2nd year supplementary result 2023 link.

Login with your registration number and date of birth.

Check your result.

Candidates who want to apply for a copy of the answer sheet of the TN +2 examination and re-selection can visit the office of the Assistant Director of District Government Examination on July 27 and July 28 from 10 am to 5:45 pm.

By paying 275, candidates can have a copy of their answer script scanned. Candidates will need to pay 305 for the Biology subject and 205 for the other courses for re-totalling. Candidates can visit DGETN's official website for additional information on this.