TN Class 11 supplementary results 2023 releasing today, here’s how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 28, 2023 08:10 AM IST

TN Class 11 supplementary results 2023 will be declared today, July 28, 2023. Candidates can check the result through the steps given below.

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will declare TN Class 11 supplementary results 2023 on July 28, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Class 11 supply examination can check their results on the official site of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

TN Class 11 supplementary results 2023 releasing today, here’s how to check (Hindustan Times)
As per the official notice, the results for TN + 1 supplementary examination will be announced in the afternoon. Candidates will need roll number and date of birth to check the results. To check the results on the official website, candidates can follow the steps given below.

TN Class 11 supplementary results 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.
  • Click on TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The TN +1 supplementary examination was conducted from June 27 to July 5, 2023. The examination was conducted in single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DGETN.

