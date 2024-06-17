TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 releasing on June 19, revaluation results tomorrow at dge.tn.gov.in

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will release TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 on June 19, 2024. Candidates who will appear for Class 12 supplementary examination can download the admit card through the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in. TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 releasing on June 19, revaluation result tomorrow

The re-total and revaluation results of TN HSC will be released on June 18, 2024. The results will be announced in the afternoon. Candidates whose marks have changed in re-evaluation / re-evaluation can download the statement of marks containing their revised marks by registering their registration number and date of birth details on the above website.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The TN 12th Supplementary examination will be conducted from June 24 to July 1, 2024. The examination will be conducted in single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

The admit card or hall ticket will be released in the afternoon on June 19. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024: How to download

Visit the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

Click on TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Check the hall ticket and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates should contact the Principal Superintendent of the examination center allotted to them for details regarding the date of practical examination. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the examination without proper admit card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGETN.