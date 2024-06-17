 TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 releasing on June 19, revaluation results tomorrow at dge.tn.gov.in - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 releasing on June 19, revaluation results tomorrow at dge.tn.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jun 17, 2024 02:23 PM IST

TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 will be released on June 19 and revaluation results will be announced on June 18, 2024.

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will release TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 on June 19, 2024. Candidates who will appear for Class 12 supplementary examination can download the admit card through the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 releasing on June 19, revaluation result tomorrow
TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 releasing on June 19, revaluation result tomorrow

The re-total and revaluation results of TN HSC will be released on June 18, 2024. The results will be announced in the afternoon. Candidates whose marks have changed in re-evaluation / re-evaluation can download the statement of marks containing their revised marks by registering their registration number and date of birth details on the above website.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The TN 12th Supplementary examination will be conducted from June 24 to July 1, 2024. The examination will be conducted in single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

The admit card or hall ticket will be released in the afternoon on June 19. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024: How to download

  • Visit the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.
  • Click on TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the hall ticket and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates should contact the Principal Superintendent of the examination center allotted to them for details regarding the date of practical examination. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the examination without proper admit card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGETN.

Official Notice Here 

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Board Exams / TN HSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 releasing on June 19, revaluation results tomorrow at dge.tn.gov.in
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On