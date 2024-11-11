TOSS SSC, Inter Results 2024: Telangana open school results declared at telanganaopenschool.org

TOSS SSC, Inter Result 2024: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has announce the result of the SSC or Class 10 and Intermediate or Class 12 public examination October 2024 results today, November 11. Candidates can check the TOSS SSC, Inter results 2024 on the official website, telanganaopenschool.org. TOSS SSC, Inter Results 2024: Telangana open school results have been declared at telanganaopenschool.org.

TOSS SSC, Inter result 2024 date: November 11

Official website: telanganaopenschool.org.

TOSS SSC and Inter October 2024 public examinations were conducted from October 3 to 9 for theory papers. Practical examinations were held from October 16 to 23.

The theory examinations were held in two sessions – morning session from 9 am to 12 pm and afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

How to check TOSS SSC, Inter results 2024

Open the Telangana Open School Society's official website, telanganaopenschool.org. The links to check the SSC and Inter results will be displayed on the home page. Enter the result link you require. Provide your login credentials. Submit and download the marks memo. Save a copy for later use.

Students will only receive online copies of their marks memo. Hard copies of the marks memo and pass certificate will be shared later.

Students are advised to regularly visit the official website of the TOSS for further updates about the examinations, including the schedule and process for re-evaluation of answer sheets and re-checking of marks.