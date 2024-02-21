Edit Profile
    News / education / board exams / TS Inter 1st & 2nd admit cards 2024 Live updates: Hall Tickets awaited, how to get admit cards
    Live

    TS Inter 1st & 2nd admit cards 2024 Live updates: Hall Tickets awaited, how to get admit cards

    Feb 21, 2024 1:03 PM IST
    TS Inter 1st year exams will start on Feb 28, 2024, and the TS Inter 2nd year exams will start on Feb 29, 2024.
    The Telangana Intermediate 1st-year and 2nd-year exam hall tickets are expected to be released soon by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. (Representative Image)
    The Telangana Intermediate 1st-year and 2nd-year exam hall tickets are expected to be released soon by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. Once released, candidates can find the hall ticket on the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in. TS Inter 1st year exams will start on Feb 28, 2024, and the TS Inter 2nd year exams will start on Feb 29, 2024, mentioned the official notification....Read More

    Follow this live blog for the latest updates on TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year exams, the release of hall tickets, how to download and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 21, 2024 1:03 PM IST

    TS Inter 2nd year exam schedule

    29-02-2024 - 2nd Language Paper-II

    02-03-2024 - English Paper-II

    05-03-2024 - Mathematics Paper-IIA / Botany Paper-II /Political Science Paper-II

    07-03-2024 - Mathematics Paper-IIB / Zoology Paper-II / History Paper-II

    12-03-2024 - Physics Paper-II / Economics Paper-II

    14-03-2024 - Chemistry Paper-II / Commerce Paper-II

    16-03-2024 - Public Administration Paper-II / Bridge Course Maths Paper-II

    19-03-2024 - Modern Language Paper-II / Geography Paper-II

    Feb 21, 2024 12:42 PM IST

    TS Inter 1st year exam schedule

    28-02-2024 - 2nd Language Paper-I

    01-03-2024 - English Paper-I

    04-03-2024 - Mathematics Paper-IA / Botany Paper-I / Political Science Paper-I

    06-03-2024 - Mathematics Paper-IB / Zoology Paper-I / History Paper-I

    11-03-2024 - Physics Paper-I / Economics Paper-I

    13-03-2024 - Chemistry Paper-I / Commerce Paper-I

    15-03-2024 - Public Administration Paper-I / Bridge Course Maths Paper-I

    18-03-2024 - Modern Language Paper-I / Geography Paper-I

    Feb 21, 2024 12:24 PM IST

    TS Inter 1st & 2nd Hall Tickets 2024: Exam schedule

    Feb 21, 2024 11:59 AM IST

    TS Inter 1st & 2nd Hall Tickets 2024: Steps to download the hall tickets

    (1) Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in

    (2) Find the link for TS Inter 1st year and 2nd year hall tickets on the home page

    (3) You will be redirected to a page where login information needs to be given

    (4) Once the login information is put in, the hall ticket appears on the screen

    (5) Check the details mentioned on the hall ticket

    (6) Download the hall ticket and take a few copies of it

