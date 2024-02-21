TS Inter 1st & 2nd admit cards 2024 Live updates: Hall Tickets awaited, how to get admit cards

Feb 21, 2024 11:59 AM IST

(1) Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in

(2) Find the link for TS Inter 1st year and 2nd year hall tickets on the home page

(3) You will be redirected to a page where login information needs to be given

(4) Once the login information is put in, the hall ticket appears on the screen

(5) Check the details mentioned on the hall ticket

(6) Download the hall ticket and take a few copies of it