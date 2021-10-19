TS Inter 1st year hall tickets out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, link for admit cards
TS Inter 1st year hall tickets 2021: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), on Tuesday, October 19 released TS Intermediate First year hall tickets. Candidates can download the TS Intermediate first year hall tickets from the official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
Here is the direct link to download the hall ticket for TS Inter General
Here is the direct link to download the admit card for TS Inter Vocational
Here is the direct link to download the Hall Ticket for Bridge Course
TS inter first-year hall ticket: How to download
Visit the official website of TSBIE, tsbie.cgg.gov.in
On the homepage go to the TSBIE IPE 2021 First Year Hall Tickets’ section
Click on the link given to download the admit card
Enter your credentials
Your TS Inter First Year hall ticket will be displayed on the screen
Check and download the hall ticket
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference