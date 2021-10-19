Home / Education / Board Exams / TS Inter 1st year hall tickets out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, link for admit cards
TS Inter 1st year hall tickets out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, link for admit cards

  • TS Inter 1st year hall tickets 2021: TS Inter first year hall ticket released at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, direct link to download
Published on Oct 19, 2021 05:25 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

TS Inter 1st year hall tickets 2021: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), on Tuesday, October 19 released TS Intermediate First year hall tickets. Candidates can download the TS Intermediate first year hall tickets from the official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to download the hall ticket for TS Inter General

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for TS Inter Vocational

Here is the direct link to download the Hall Ticket for Bridge Course

TS inter first-year hall ticket: How to download

Visit the official website of TSBIE, tsbie.cgg.gov.in

On the homepage go to the TSBIE IPE 2021 First Year Hall Tickets’ section

Click on the link given to download the admit card

Enter your credentials

Your TS Inter First Year hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the hall ticket

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

 

Topics
board exams 2021 ts inter telangana board ts inter hall tickets + 2 more
