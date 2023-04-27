TS Inter Results 2023: Telangana TSBIE 1st, 2nd year result expected next week

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is expected to release TS Inter Results 2023 next week. Candidates who took the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) can check the results at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in. TS Inter Results 2023: Telangana TSBIE 1st, 2nd year Inter result next week

While speaking to HT Digital, a Board official said that the inter exam results are expected next week, i.e., first week of May 2023. Once the results are out, candidates can check their respective results with their roll number and date of birth.

TS Inter Results 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of TSBIE.

Click on result link and a new page will open.

Click on TS Inter Results 2023 link available on the page for 1st year or 2nd year.

Fill in the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TS Inter 1st year exam was held from March 15 to April 3 and Intermediate 2nd year examination took place from March 16 to April 4, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The exams was conducted in single shifts from 9 am to 12 noon. Around 5 lakh candidates have registered themselves for the exam this year, as per reports.