TS Inter Results 2024 Live: Latest updates on Manabadi Telangana 1st and 2nd year scores

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to soon announce the results of the Inter 1st and 2nd year examinations. When the results are declared, candidates can visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in to check their results. The TS Inter 1st year exams began on February 28 and ended on March 18, whereas the examinations for the 2nd year students began on February 29 and concluded on March 19. Around 10 lakh students appeared in the Telangana Class 11 and 12 examinations....Read More

Last year, the TS Inter results were released on May 9, 2023.

Once the results are out, candidates can use the following steps to check the results:

Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link ‘Telangana Inter Results 2024.’

Click on ‘TS Inter 1st year Results 2024’ for 1st year results.

Similarly, click on ‘TS Inter 2nd year Results 2024’ for 2nd year results.

Enter your credentials on the login page. Your results will appear in a new window.

Download and print a copy of the result for future reference.

Follow the blog for all the latest updates on the Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd year results, date and time of scores, and more.