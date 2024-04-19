TS Inter Results 2024 Live: Latest updates on Manabadi Telangana 1st and 2nd year scores
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to soon announce the results of the Inter 1st and 2nd year examinations. When the results are declared, candidates can visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in to check their results. The TS Inter 1st year exams began on February 28 and ended on March 18, whereas the examinations for the 2nd year students began on February 29 and concluded on March 19. Around 10 lakh students appeared in the Telangana Class 11 and 12 examinations....Read More
Last year, the TS Inter results were released on May 9, 2023.
Once the results are out, candidates can use the following steps to check the results:
- Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link ‘Telangana Inter Results 2024.’
- Click on ‘TS Inter 1st year Results 2024’ for 1st year results.
- Similarly, click on ‘TS Inter 2nd year Results 2024’ for 2nd year results.
- Enter your credentials on the login page. Your results will appear in a new window.
- Download and print a copy of the result for future reference.
Follow the blog for all the latest updates on the Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd year results, date and time of scores, and more.
TS Inter Results 2024 Live: What details to look for in scorecard?
Details to look out for in the scorecard
- Name of student
- Roll number
- Admit card number
- Date of birth
- Subject-wise marks obtained
- Total percentage
TS Inter Results 2024 Live: Official confirmation on date and time of results awaited
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to share an official confirmation on the date and time of the results before releasing it.
TS Inter Results 2024 Live: When were Inter exams held?
Telangana 1st Year Exams: February 28 to March 18, 2024.
Telangana 2nd Year Exams: February 29 to March 19, 2024.
TS Inter Results 2024 Live: How to check results on official website?
When the results are declared, students can use the following steps to check the results:
- Go to the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
- Click on the link ‘Telangana Inter Results 2024' on the homepage.
- Click on ‘TS Inter 1st year Results 2024’ for 1st year results.
- For 2nd year results, click on ‘TS Inter 2nd year Results 2024’ for 2nd year results.
- On the login page, enter details like roll number.
- Check your results. Download and print a copy for future reference.
TS Inter Results 2024 Live: Close to 10 lakh students wait in anticipation
Close to 10 lakh students who appeared in the 1st and 2nd year examinations are awaiting the results.
TS Inter Results 2024 Live: 1st and 2nd year results expected to be out on same day
Results of both 1st and 2nd year examinations will be released on the same day by TSBIE.
TS Inter Results 2024 Live: When were results declared last year?
In 2023, the TS Inter results were declared on May 9.
TS Inter Results 2024 Live: Which website will the inter results be released?
The TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results will be released on the official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education - tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
TS Inter Results 2024 Live: Results awaited
The results of Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd year results are expected to be released soon.