TS SSC Result 2024: BSE Telangana Class 10 results out, steps to check

TS SSC Results 2024: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana on Tuesday announced results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSC) Examination 2024. Soon, students will be able to check their individual marks memos on the board websites, bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelangana.org. The hall ticket number of the SSC Public examination is required to check the marks memos.

Students can also check the Telangana board results on the HT Portal. If the official websites become slow, this is an alternative method for the students to quickly check their marks.

TS SSC result 2024 on HT Portal

The results were released by Burra Venkatesham, Principal Secretary to the Government, the overall pass percentage, number of students, district-wise result, gender-wise result and other details.

How to check TS SSC result 2024

Go to bse.telangana.gov.in or results.bsetelangana.org Open the SSC or Class 10 Public Examination result page. Use your hall ticket number. Check and download the result.

Students who are not happy with their marks have an option to apply for scrutiny/re-verification and re-counting of marks on payment of a fee for each paper.

Those who did not pass the annual examination can take the TS SSC Supplementary examination later this year.

The portal to apply for re-verification of SSC results and for the Supplementary examination will open soon on the board’s official website. Students are advised to visit it regularly for further updates.