Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has announced TS SSC Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the state can check the results through the official website of BSE Telangana at results.bsetelangana.org. TS SSC Result 2026 LIVE Updates TS SSC Result 2026: Telangana 10th results declared at results.bsetelangana.org, direct link here

The Class 10 board results were announced by K. Keshava Rao, Advisor to the Government of Telangana. Dr. Yogita Rana, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government, and Dr.E.Naveen Nicolas, IAS, Director of School Education were also present at the event.

Direct link to check TS SSC Result 2026

TS SSC Result 2026: How to check All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.

2. Click on TS SSC Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10 board examination or SSC public exam commenced on March 14 and ended on April 16, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The exam started with first language papers and concluded with OSSC Main language paper II.