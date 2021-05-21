TS SSC Results 2021: Telangana 10th Result declared, direct link here

DGE, Telangana has declared TS SSC Result 2021 on May 21, 2021. Students can check the Telangana 10th Result 2021 on the official site and also on third-party websites. The Class 10 result is available for students who have registered for the examination on the official site of DGE, Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in and also on manabadi.co.in.

The direct link to check the result is given below for candidates to check the result. Candidates can also follow these simple steps given below to check the results.

Direct link to check result here

TS SSC Result 2021: Steps to check

• Visit the official site of BSE Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in.

• Click on TS SSC Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Press submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year around 5.21 lakh students have registered for the Class 10 board examination. The e-mark sheet will be the provisional mark sheet for TS Inter first-year admissions. The result will be calculated on the basis of internal assessment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON