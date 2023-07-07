Home / Education / Board Exams / TS SSC supply results 2023 released at bse.telangana.gov.in, know how to check

TS SSC supply results 2023 released at bse.telangana.gov.in, know how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 07, 2023 03:05 PM IST

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education announced the TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 on July 7, 2023.

The TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 was released on July 7, 2023, by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. Candidates who took the TS SSC or 10 supplemental exams can view their results on the official BSE Telangana websites, bse.telangana.gov.in and resuts.bsetelangana.org. TS SSC Supply Result 2023 Live updates.

TS SSC supplementary examination was held from June 14 to June 22, 2023, at various exam centres across the state. The TS SSC supply or class 10th exam was conducted in a single shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Check TS SSC supplementary result 2023

TS SSC supplementary results 2023: How to check results

Visit the official site of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Next, click on the TS SSC Supply results

Key in your login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
© 2023 HindustanTimes
