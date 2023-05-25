Home / Education / Board Exams / UBSE Uttarakhand board Class 10, 12 results today

UBSE Uttarakhand board Class 10, 12 results today

ByHT Education Desk
May 25, 2023 07:12 AM IST

UBSE 10th, 12th results 2023: Students can go to the official websites, ubse.uk.gov.in and ukresults.nic.in to check their results after the announcement.

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is going to announce class 10th and 12th board exam results today, May 25. As per official information, UK board results will be announced at 11 am. After that, students can go to the official websites, ubse.uk.gov.in and ukresults.nic.in and check their marks online.

UBSE Uttarakhand board Class 10, 12 results releasing today (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
UBSE Uttarakhand board Class 10, 12 results releasing today (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

This year, Uttarakhand Board High School (10th) and intermediate (125h) examinations were held fromMarch to April 6.

Around 2,59,437 candidates appeared for the UBSE Class 10th and 12th final exams. A total of 1,32,115 students appeared in the Class 10 final exam while as many as 1,27,324 students appeared for the Class 12 final exam.

UBSE UK Board 10th, 12th results: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of UBSE, ukresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, find and open the Class 10 or 12 result link.

Step 3: Key in your credentials and login.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check your result, download take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
uttarakhand board exam result
