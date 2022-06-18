UP 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: UPMSP Class 10 results releasing today

UP 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will declare UP Board Class 10 Results 2022 on June 18, 2022. The UPMSP High School result will be declared at 2 pm today. Candidates of Class 10 can check their respective results on the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in. The result link will also be available on upresults.nic.in.

This year a total of 51 lakh students have registered for Class 10, 12 board exams in the state out of which 2781654 candidates have registered for Class 10 board exams. A total of 2525007 candidates had appeared for high school examination and 256647 candidates were absent.

The Class 10 board examination this year was conducted from March 24 to April 13, 2022 at various exam centres across the state. The Board will announce the result through the press conference to be conducted tomorrow at UP Board headquarters. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of UPMSP.