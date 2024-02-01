 UP Board Admit Card 2024: UPMSP 10th, 12th hall tickets out, know how to check - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Board Exams / UP Board Admit Card 2024: UPMSP 10th, 12th hall tickets released, here’s how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 01, 2024 10:27 AM IST

UP Board Admit Card 2024 has been released for Class 10th and Class 12th. Details here.

Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education has released UP Board Admit Card 2024. Candidates can get their admit card from their respective schools. The official website do not have the link to download the UPMSP 10th, 12th hall tickets.

UP Board Admit Card 2024: UPMSP 10th, 12th hall tickets out, know how to check
The official website reads, “All the candidates please note – Admit cards etc. for the high school and intermediate examination of the year 2024 will be received only through the school. These have not been made available on the website for candidates to download.”

All appearing candidates can get their admit card from the heads of their respective schools.

The UP Board Class 10, and 12 board examination in the state will begin on February 22 and end on March 9, 2023. The UP Board Class 10, and Class 12 board examinations will be conducted in two shifts on all dates. The first shift will be conducted from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

A total of 8,265 examination centres have been set up in 75 districts which will be monitored through 56 computers set up in the control room in the state capital. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPMSP.

