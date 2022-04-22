UP Board exam 2022 evaluation from April 23, good handwriting to be rewarded

UP Board exam 2022 evaluation; In a first, the UP Board examinees of 2022 with a good handwriting will be awarded one additional mark on top of marks obtained by them in every subject. In this regard, necessary instructions have been issued by the UP Board to each deputy head examiner and examiners of the state who will be evaluating their answer-sheets from Saturday onwards.

The evaluation of more than 2.25 crore answer-sheets of 47,75,749 students who had appeared in UP Board high school and intermediate exam-2022 will start at 271 centres located across the state from April 23 and conclude on May 5.

In run-up to this, UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla has sent detailed six-page “special instructions” for the deputy head examiners and examiners detailing subject-wise instructions that they need to adhere to while evaluating the answer-sheets.

“UP Board has for the first time decided to reward students having good handwriting (GHW). The examiners have been instructed to award one mark over the marks obtained by the student concerned in a subject by clearing marking “GHW +1” in case they feel the student has very good handwriting,” said Shukla while confirming the development.

The instructions also instruct if questions are asked in the examination from the syllabus which has been curtailed due to corona outbreak, all students will get the marks of the particular question.

As “special instructions”, the examiners have been asked to award one mark for beautiful handwriting on the main page of the answer sheet first indicating the marks earned by the student and then marking “GHW +1” for good handwriting and totaling the score by adding this additional mark awarded to a student.

The examiners would, however, ensure that the total marks awarded to a student in no case exceeds the total marks of an exam, the instructions make plain.

Additional chief secretary, home, UP, Awanish Kumar Awasthi has already ordered all commissioners of police, district magistrates and SSP/SP of districts to ensure the safety of the answer-sheets at the various district centres where they are stored.

He has instructed that armed police personnel be deployed round the clock at the centres where the answer-sheets are stored as well as at the evaluation centres where these answer-sheets would be evaluated.

The additional chief secretary has also ordered that armed police personnel would escort the answer-sheets as they are moved to designated evaluation centres to maintain the sanctity of the entire process.

Of the 271 evaluation centres set up this year, nine are in Prayagraj. They include Government Inter College, Bharat Scouts and Guides, Agrasen Intermediate College, KP Intermediate College, Government Girls Intermediate College in Civil Lines, Dr KN Katju Intermediate College, CAV Intermediate College, Kesar Vidyapeeth Intermediate College and Crosthwaite Intermediate College.

Similarly, nine evaluation centres in Deoria, five each in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Agra and Fatehpur, four evaluation centres each in Aligarh, Basti and Pratapagrh, three each in Varanasi and Mathura and one in Kaushambi among others have been set up for the mega process of evaluation.

UP Board high school and intermediate exams that concluded on April 13 had a total of 51,92,689 students registered but only 47,75,749 students out of them had appeared in the exams. In high school, 25,25,007 out of 27,81,654 candidates had appeared in the exams while in intermediate 22,50,742 out of the total registered 24,11,035 students had appeared in exams.

