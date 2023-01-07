Home / Education / Board Exams / UP Board Exam 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on UPMSP Class 10, 12 datesheet
UP Board Exam 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on UPMSP Class 10, 12 datesheet

Updated on Jan 07, 2023 02:26 PM IST

UP Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: UPMSP Class 10, 12 datesheet will be released likely soon. The time table will be available at upmsp.edu.in. 

UP Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: UPMSP Class 10, 12 datesheet at upmsp.edu.in
UP Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: UPMSP Class 10, 12 datesheet at upmsp.edu.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
UP Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad will release UP Board Exam 2023 time table anytime soon. The UPMSP Class 10, 12 datesheet can be checked when released on the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. 

The Board has released class 10th and 12th Preboard exam dates and intermediate practical exam dates on January 6, 2023. The Class 10 and Class 12 pre-board theory exams will be held between January 16 till January 20. The intermediate practical examinations will be held in two phases from January 21 to January 28, 2023, and from January 29 to February 5, 2023.

This year around 58 lakh candidates have registered themselves for the Class 10, 12 board exams in the state. 31,16,458 students from Class 10 and 27,50,871 students from Class 12 are registered for the UP Board Final Exams out of a total of 58,67,329 students. Check latest updates on datesheet, admit card and other details below. 

  • Jan 07, 2023 02:26 PM IST

    UP Board Exam: Where to check datesheet 

    The UPMSP class 10th and 12th board timetables will be available at upmsp.edu.in.

  • Jan 07, 2023 02:21 PM IST

    UP Board Exam 2023: How to download datesheet 

    Visit the official website of the UP board at upmsp.edu.in.

    Click on the link for the Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet.

    Download the PDF and take a printout.

  • Jan 07, 2023 02:16 PM IST

    UP Board Exam Date: How many candidates appear 

    UP Board Exam Date will be announced soon. Around 58 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Class 10, 12 exams. Out of 58,67,329 students, 31,16,458 students from Class 10 and 27,50,871 students from Class 12 have registered. 

  • Jan 07, 2023 02:10 PM IST

    UP Board Exam Date 2023: Time table to release soon 

    Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release the class 10th and class 12th date sheets soon at upmsp.edu.in.

