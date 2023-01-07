UP Board Exam 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on UPMSP Class 10, 12 datesheet

UP Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad will release UP Board Exam 2023 time table anytime soon. The UPMSP Class 10, 12 datesheet can be checked when released on the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

The Board has released class 10th and 12th Preboard exam dates and intermediate practical exam dates on January 6, 2023. The Class 10 and Class 12 pre-board theory exams will be held between January 16 till January 20. The intermediate practical examinations will be held in two phases from January 21 to January 28, 2023, and from January 29 to February 5, 2023.

This year around 58 lakh candidates have registered themselves for the Class 10, 12 board exams in the state. 31,16,458 students from Class 10 and 27,50,871 students from Class 12 are registered for the UP Board Final Exams out of a total of 58,67,329 students. Check latest updates on datesheet, admit card and other details below.