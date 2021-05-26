UP Board Exams 2021: Decision on Class 12 exams by end of this month

Uttar Pradesh government will decide on the conduct of UP Board Exams 2021 for Class 12 by the end of this month. The decision on the conduct of the Intermediate will be taken after analyzing the COVID19 situation and discussing it with the Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma while speaking to ANI said, “We have already printed the papers, made sets of decoded copies, & allocated 8,513 centers to follow social distancing during examinations. We're analysing COVID situation. We'll discuss with CM & final decision will likely be taken by end of this month.”





We have already printed the papers, made sets of decoded copies, & allocated 8,513 centers to follow social distancing during examinations. We're analysing COVID situation. We'll discuss with CM & final decision will likely be taken by end of this month: Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma pic.twitter.com/peLBAsCyuZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 26, 2021

The Deputy CM has also informed that in the meeting conducted on Sunday with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, 90 percent of the states across the country have demanded to conduct Class 12 Board exams as 12th's result is counted in further education of a student.

However, the dates will be announced by the UP Board soon after the decision has been taken by the state government.

Soon after the education department finalizes the UP Class 12 Exam 2021 dates, the health department of the state will see how to maintain the COVID19 protocols in centers, said UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh.





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON