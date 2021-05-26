Home / Education / Board Exams / UP Board Exams 2021: Decision on Class 12 exams by end of this month
UP Board Exams 2021: Decision on Class 12 exams by end of this month(Hand out image)
UP Board Exams 2021: Decision on Class 12 exams by end of this month(Hand out image)
board exams

UP Board Exams 2021: Decision on Class 12 exams by end of this month

UP Board Exams 2021 Class 12 decision to be taken by the state government by the end of this month. The dates will be announced henceforth.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 01:54 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh government will decide on the conduct of UP Board Exams 2021 for Class 12 by the end of this month. The decision on the conduct of the Intermediate will be taken after analyzing the COVID19 situation and discussing it with the Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma while speaking to ANI said, “We have already printed the papers, made sets of decoded copies, & allocated 8,513 centers to follow social distancing during examinations. We're analysing COVID situation. We'll discuss with CM & final decision will likely be taken by end of this month.”


The Deputy CM has also informed that in the meeting conducted on Sunday with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, 90 percent of the states across the country have demanded to conduct Class 12 Board exams as 12th's result is counted in further education of a student.

However, the dates will be announced by the UP Board soon after the decision has been taken by the state government.

Soon after the education department finalizes the UP Class 12 Exam 2021 dates, the health department of the state will see how to maintain the COVID19 protocols in centers, said UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upmsp up board examinations up board exams dinesh sharma + 2 more

Related Stories

CBSE 12th Board exams 2021: Only Delhi, Punjab and West Bengal opposed holding examinations till all teachers and students appearing for exams were vaccinated.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File)
CBSE 12th Board exams 2021: Only Delhi, Punjab and West Bengal opposed holding examinations till all teachers and students appearing for exams were vaccinated.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File)
board exams

CBSE 12th Board exams 2021: Most states say hold exams, back 90-minute paper

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 09:02 PM IST
  • CBSE 12th Board exams 2021: Almost all states on Tuesday told the education ministry that Central Board for Secondary Education’s Class 12 examinations should be held with most favouring the second option of shorter duration examination for 19 major subjects.
READ FULL STORY
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) urged the Union minister to consider the safety and security of students before holding exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.(Photo: Sushil Kumar/HT File)
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) urged the Union minister to consider the safety and security of students before holding exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.(Photo: Sushil Kumar/HT File)
board exams

Class 12 board exams: Open book mode among suggestions by ABVP to Pokhriyal

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 08:32 AM IST
RSS-affiliated ABVP has written to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to consider novel modes of conducting Class 12 board exams, including open book mode and remote examinations using registered posts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.