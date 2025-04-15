Edit Profile
New Delhi
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
    UP Board Result 2025 News LIVE: UPMSP 10th, 12th result to be hosted on HT portal

    By HT Education Desk
    Apr 15, 2025 1:11 PM IST
    UP Board Result 2025 News Live: The board will officially confirm the result date and time, and scores will be displayed at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.
    UP Board Result 2025 News Live: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP board Class 10th and 12th results 2025 on the official websites. It was rumoured that the result will be announced on April 15 the board rejected the claim. “The general public is informed that an information is being disseminated on social media and other mediums that the result of the High School and Intermediate examination for the year 2025 will be declared on 15th April 2025 at 02.00 pm by the Board of Secondary Education, Prayagraj. This information is completely false and misleading,” the board said. ...Read More

    The board will officially confirm the result date and time, and scores will be displayed at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

    The result will be shown on HT Portal as well.

    UP board result 2025: Register on HT Portal for UPMSP 10th, 12th result updates

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 15, 2025 1:09 PM IST

    Apr 15, 2025 1:08 PM IST

    1. upresults.nic.in
    2. upmsp.edu.in
