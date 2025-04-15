UP Board Result 2025 News LIVE: UPMSP 10th, 12th result to be hosted on HT portal

Live

UP Board Result 2025 News Live: The board will officially confirm the result date and time, and scores will be displayed at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

UP Board Result 2025 News Live: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP board Class 10th and 12th results 2025 on the official websites. It was rumoured that the result will be announced on April 15 the board rejected the claim. “The general public is informed that an information is being disseminated on social media and other mediums that the result of the High School and Intermediate examination for the year 2025 will be declared on 15th April 2025 at 02.00 pm by the Board of Secondary Education, Prayagraj. This information is completely false and misleading,” the board said. ...Read More

The board will officially confirm the result date and time, and scores will be displayed at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in. The result will be shown on HT Portal as well. UP board result 2025: Register on HT Portal for UPMSP 10th, 12th result updates