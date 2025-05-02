WB 10th Result 2025 released, here’s how to check WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik results at wbbse.wb.gov.in

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has declared the WB Madhyamik Result 2025 on Friday, May 2, 2025. Students who took the exam this year can check and download their results on the official website at wbbse.wb.gov.in from 9:45 am. WB Board 10th Result 2025 Live Updates WB 10th Result 2025 released, here’s how to check WBBSE Class 10th results

WB Madhyamik Result 2025: Here’s how to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the Class 10 board exam results:

1. Visit the official website at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the WB Madhyamik Result 2025 link.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a printout of the same for further need.

Apart from the official website, the West Bengal Class 10 results will also be available on result.wbbsedata.com.

Additionally, students will also be able to check their results on the HT Portal Education page. Registered candidates on HT Portal will get result updates soon after the announcement.

Meanwhile, schools can receive the mark sheets and certificates from their respective Camp Offices of the Board at 10 a.m. on May 2, 2025.

This year. the West Bengal Class 10 exams commenced on February 10 and concluded on February 22. The examination was held in single shift on all days- from 10.45 am to 2 pm. Besides, the Class 10 exams began with first language paper and ended with optional elective subjects.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBBSE.