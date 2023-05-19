WB Madhyamik result 2023 today on wbbse.wb.gov.in

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce West Bengal Class 10 or Madhyamik exam results today, May 19. As per official information, these results will be announced at 10 am. As per past trends, WBBSE is expected to hold a press conference in which result data like pass percentage and names of toppers will be announced. After that, students can go to the board website and check their marks. WB Madhyamik result 2023 live updates. WB Madhyamik result 2023 today

Official websites for WB Class 10th result 2023 are:

wbbse.wb.gov.in and also on wbresults.nic.in.

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu confirmed the date and time for WB Madhyamik result 2023.

“19th May, 2023, Friday, 10 AM the Results of Madhyamik Pariksha 2023 shall be declared by WBBSE,” his tweet reads.

How to check WBBSE Madhyamik result 202

Go to the result website: wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in.

Open the WB Madhyamik result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter your credentials and click on submit.

Result will be displayed on the screen.

Check your result and download the page.

WB Madhyamik or Class 10 board examination was conducted in February-March 2023 at exam centres across the state. The duration of the examination was three hours for all papers and fifteen minutes was given for reading the question paper.

As per a PTI report, school authorities can collect marksheets and certificates of their students from various camp offices of the board from 12 noon of May 19.

The report further stated that a total of 6,98,628 candidates appeared for the Class 10 state board exams this year, which is significantly lower compared to last year.