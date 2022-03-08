WBCHSE Class 12 exams 2022: West Bengal board releases revised HS exam schedule

WBCHSE Class 12 exams 2022: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released revised schedule for state board class 12 examinations.

In a press notification issued on Monday, the council said that dates for some Class 12 papers have been changed to avoid clash with JEE (Main) examination. Some of the papers for which dates have been revised include chemistry, statistics, economics among others.

WBCHSE Class 12 exams will begin on April 2 as planned earlier, but will end on April 26 instead of April 20.

The West Bengal Board is conducting the exams in offline mode this year due to the dip in coronavirus cases in the state and country.

The JEE (Main) Session 1exams will be held between April 16 and 21.

The revised time table for West Bengal Board Class 12 examinations can be checked below: