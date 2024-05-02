West Bengal Board 10th result 2024: WBBSE Madhyamik results declared, direct link here

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the West Bengal Board 10th result 2024 today, May 2, 2024. Students who took the examination can check their scores on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in. The results can also be checked at wbresults.nic.in. WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2024 Live Updates West Bengal Board 10th result 2024: WBBSE Madhyamik results out, link here

The results were announced at a press conference conducted by the WBBSE officials. Apart from the marks, details such as pass percentage, toppers, and gender-wise performance, among others were also shared during the press conference.

Notably, schools will get the marksheets and certificates from respective camp offices of the Board from 10 am

West Bengal Board 10th result 2024: Steps to check results on the official website

Go to the official site of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2024 link

Enter the required details and click on submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Madhyamik results can also be checked on mobile apps- madhyamik results 2024, madhyamik result, or fastresult.

Around 8 lakh students appeared for the WB Board Class 10 matric exams held from February 2 and 12, 2024, across the state at various exam centers.