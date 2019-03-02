Boards 2019: Auto drivers offer free auto rides to exam centres from 6 spots in Mumbai’s Dombivli

As students across the state prepare for their secondary school certificate (SSC) examinations, a group of auto drivers in Dombivli have come together to offer them free auto rides to local examination centres.

According to banners across Dombivli (East), the drivers will pick the students up from six areas in Dombivli – Tilak College, Azbe village, Omkar Nagar, Azbe Pada, Shelar Naka and Gymkhana Road – between 9:30am to 10:30am.

Explaining how the service was operated, Dilip Chaine, 50, an auto driver from the Azde Pada union, Dombivli (East), said, “We divide the auto drivers across six spots in Dombivli. Hence, each auto makes around two to three trips to the centre and back.”

The service, which was first started last year, saw as many as 30 auto drivers volunteer to drop students to their examination centres. “On the first day of the exams, around 30 to 40 students availed of the service provided by us,” said Shashikant Patil, 42, another driver from the union.

Parents in the area have welcomed the move. One such parent, Pranaya Tawde, 40, said, “As I was not familiar with the service, I was initially a little apprehensive. So I accompanied my daughter to the centre.” However, she added that the service comes as a relief.

“I have informed parents of other SSC students in the area so they can also avail the service,” she said.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 11:56 IST