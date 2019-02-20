Boards 2019: Here’s how you can keep exam stress at bay this exam season

With just a few days left for the Central Board and Secondary Education (CBSE) and Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) examinations for Class 10 and Class 12, there is not even a single minute to spare as the students should be completing their revision work by now.

Ludhiana has the highest number of merit positions in the state from six years. Keeping up with the tradition, in 2018, 94 students found a place in the provisional merit list, however, in 2017 — 113, in 2016 — 335, in 2015 — 119, 2014 —108 and 2013, the number of students in the merit list was 139.

The overall pass percentage of the district in the Class 10 PSEB exams also witnessed a rise of 18.27% (in 2018) that is 67.27% from 2017’s 49%.

Of the 42,107 students who appeared for the exams from the district, 28,327 passed the exams.

In Class-12 board results, in 2018, the district ranked third in the state for an overall pass percentage, that is 78.56% compared to last year’s 64%. A total of 33,520 students appeared for the exam, of which 26,334 passed. As many as 126 students from the district have made their names to the provisional merit list out of the total 351.This is the highest figure compared to any other district in the state.

IT ALL ABOUT THE TIMETABLE

For students preparing for board exams, time is of great essence. “The students should be preparing a time table and following it by heart in between every paper.This way, they can easily revise important topics at last minute,” said Nankana Sahib Public School principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich. “I keep advising students to believe in their own capabilities and compete with themselves,” she added.

Apart from managing time which is a student’s job, it is also imperative for schools to take initiative and start counselling sessions to ease out the exam stress.

“There is a need to start the counselling process at least five months before the annual board examination starts, only then it will be effective,” said Navpreet K Bhathal who is a councillor at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar.

“We started guiding the students early and organised sessions in groups with students to advice them on how to prepare for the annual examination.The students have been suggested to focus on revision and concentrate on their studies, said, Bhathal.

“The time before exams is quite important.The students should take care of three things, follow a timetable, eat after frequent breaks and relax in between,” said Bhathal.

“Before the final examination begins, the parents should spend quality time with their children and motivate them so that they get inspired and their confidence also gets a boost,” said Bhathal.

“Among the other problems that the students face, focus is the most prominent one, so, it is crucial for the students to remain composed as even repeated revisions of the syllabus can lead to confusion,” says Bhathal.

BOX TOPPER’ S TAKE

“The best way to prepare for the board examination is to prefer NCERT textbooks and keep your concepts clear,” said, Gautam Jain, studying in Class 11 at Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School, Kitchlu Nagar. Jain had scored 98.6% in Class 10 boards in 2018.

“I prefer studying for theoretical subjects early morning and practical subjects in the afternoon and then in the evening, I revise all the concepts,” Jain said.

Read more: How to use technology during exam preparation, parents push for a balanced time

“I will suggest the students to refrain from using social networking sites and mobile phones for a few months as these prove to be distractions. During the final examination last year, I did not use mobile phone and played piano to refresh myself,” he said.

“The students can also attempt to solve sample papers and old question papers to understand the format as it helps during the final examination,” he said, adding, while attempting the paper, the students should read the paper calmly. Then start answering the question on which you are confident and give headings and then explain the answer. “This strategy will help the students to score well,” he said,

PROPER DIET IS THE KEY

“Students should take proper diet, keep drinking water frequently, set their target and try to keep themself away from stress.Time management is important but so is relaxation for the students,” said principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Kundanpuri, Anita Gulati.

“Parents should not pressurise their children to top the exam as this can lead to the kids taking extreme steps. The achievement goals should be realistically set according to the child’s capability,” she said.

Expert view

NO NEED TO PANIC

“There is no need to panic at the last minute and the students should have confidence in their abilities. A student can and should compete with his own performance and not draw comparisons with others. Student can follow the blueprint and revise the chapters accordingly,” says Harmeer Kaur Waraich, principal of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Road.

“Take frequent breaks in between the studies to relax,” she says.

Read more: Last minute tips, here’s how to study everything and score high

While attempting the paper, the students can start answering the questions for which they are confident and there is no need to answer the questions in serial order but make sure to give numbers to the answer as per the question paper. Attempt the paper confidently and revise it before submitting the answer sheet.

“Practice makes you perfect, so practice as much as you can. Students should revise the topics and concentrate on the toughest subject to score well,” says Waraich.

HOW TO IMPROVE SCORES

THINK POSITIVE Once you are prepared, think positive. Say to yourself, “I studied and I am ready to give my best.”

ATTENDANCE Be regular in schools and work hard in all the subjects right from day one. Attend classes regularly and clarify doubts, if any.

PREPARE NOTES For last minute revision, prepare short notes. They are easier to understand and help to save time.

PROPER PLANNING Students should plan in advance and divide the syllabus with the number of days for revision.

ASK FOR HELP Don’t feel hesitant and seek help from parents and teachers in case of any doubt.

HEALTHY FOOD Don’t skip meals during the exam time. A sound sleep is essential for a sound mind and better health.

MOCK TESTS Solve as many mock tests and previous year question papers as you can to know where you stand and improve your performance.

ANALYSE MISTAKES Solving mock tests is not enough if you don’t analyse your mistakes and actively learn from them

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 15:13 IST