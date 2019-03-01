Boards 2019: ICSE History Civics paper was easy but lengthy, say students

The Hoerner College campus in Mahanagar area of Lucknow was a happy place after the History and Civics Board Examination paper (ICSE-10) on Friday. The children came out smiling.

Examinees Apoorva Gupta, Dushyant Shukla and Aryan Ratan were gleefully seen telling their teacher that the paper had direct questions with no twists or confusion. “We will max the paper” they said.

Hamza and Mohan Rawat were not as gleeful but were satisfied nonetheless. Their teacher Alina said it was a good paper and the supervising examiner, Seema Gupta from City Montessori School Mahanagar branch said the children seemed happy and were seen writing throughout.

Being a PhD in History herself the school principal Mala Mehra remarked that the paper was very good and that the Council has taken a very concise approach to the setting of papers. So far she remarked the papers were easy and class appropriate.

The girls at the La Martiniere Girls College, Lucknow were apprehensive before the exam but as soon as they saw the paper, their fear disappeared. Part 1 Civics and History questions were easy and well framed. The students said compulsory section was easy overall. The optional questions of part 2 Section A - Civics and Section B - History were on expected lines. The children were happy with the paper.

According to students, Palak Sinha it was one of the easiest papers. Samridhi Seth said that the paper was very nice . According to Nirvani Razdan, it was an easy paper. Aafreen Fatima said the paper was not lengthy and there was time for revision after completing it .

LHGC girls Nitya Agarwal and Trisha Agarwal were very happy with the paper and it went well. Their teacher A Sahibi of La Martiniere Girls’ College, Lucknow too expressed satisfaction after the examination was over.

Students of St Teresa’s College, Aashiana were overjoyed after appearing in history and civics examination. Sunidhi Srivastava and Yashasvini Sharma said, “We found ICSE Examination 2019, History paper was not very difficult to attempt, based on taught concept.” Being a history teacher, Sunita Mishra at St Teresa’s College, Aashiana said, “Most of the syllabus was covered. I found students were happy with the question paper. Most of the questions were direct. The questions in paper were based on the structure as we did in our pre- boards.”

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 15:50 IST