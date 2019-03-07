Boards 2019: Odisha Class 12 Board exam begins today, check important instructions here

Odisha Board Exam: Class 12 exams will begin across Odisha from today. As many as 3.69 lakh students to appear for the state board exam across 1903 exam centres across the state. The examination will conclude on March 31. The practical examinations of the students have already been concluded in February.

Today 1.26 lakh students of Science and Commerce stream would write Odia exam.

The exam will commence at 10 am. Candidates should reach the exam centres by 9:30 am.

Electronics gadgets, including wristwatches and mobile phones, will not be allowed inside the examination centres during the examination. Candidates should make sure they do not carry any such device to the exam centres.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), which is conducting the annual examinations, has been directed to issue instructions to centre superintendents to ensure that no invigilator or student carries any electronic gadget.

The exam will be conducted under the CCTV surveillance. About 950 centres have already installed CCTV cameras on their campuses.

Candidates should reach

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 09:36 IST