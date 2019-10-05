e-paper
Saturday, Oct 05, 2019

Bombay High Court recruitment 2019: 165 vacancies on offer, here’s how to apply

Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online for the recruitment of Senior System Officers and System Officer son or before October 21, 2019.

education Updated: Oct 05, 2019 11:48 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bombay High Court.
Bombay High Court.(HT file)
         

Bombay High court has invited online applications for the recruitment of Senior System Officers and System Officers at the District and Taluka Courts in the State of Maharashtra on contract basis under the provisions of 14th Finance Commission for a period of twelve months. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at, bombayhighcourt.nic.in on or before October 21, 2019.

Vacancy:

•Senior System Officers: 38

•System Officers: 127

A total number of 165 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment process.

Educational Qualification:

For Senior System Officers:

1.Candidates must have a graduate degree in computer science or information technology or electrical engineering or any equivalent qualification from a recognized institute along with five years of experience.

2.Candidates with Masters in Computer Application degree along with five years of experience are also eligible for the post. Candidates must also possess network certification or an additional certifications like MCSE (Micro Soft Certified Systems Engineer) / RHCE (Red Hat Certified Engineer) or equivalent qualification and RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux).

For System Officer:

1.Candidates must have all the above mentioned educational qualification. However, the candidates need to have only one year of experience instead of five year as mentioned above.

Pay Scale:

•Senior System Officers: Rs 46,000

•System Officers: Rs 40,000

Candidates will be selected on the basis of educational qualification, experience and/or interview. Candidates holding grades shall get grades converted into percentage from the concerned Educational Institutions.

How to Apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the recruitment tab appearing on the homepage

3.Click on the link that reads,’ Advertisement for Recruitment of Technical Manpower purely on Contract basis for the post of Senior System Officer and System Officer (Last date for submitting the application is on or before 21st October 2019.),’ appearing on the webpage.

4.A PDF file will appear on the display screen

5.Scroll down and look for the link for the application form

6.Click on the link

7.A new page will appear on the display screen

8.Click on the application form tab

9.Application form will appear on the display screen

10.Fill in all the requisite information and upload all supporting document and submit

11.Download the application form and take its print out for future use.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 11:48 IST

