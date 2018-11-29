BPSC 2018: Admit card released at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, here’s how to download

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the 64th preliminary combined competitive examination, on its official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates can login using the provided user ID and password to download their admit card.The last date to download the admit card is December 14, 2018.

The examination will be conducted on December 16, in one shift 12 to 2 pm over 808 centres across 35 districts. There will be 150 objective type questions from general studies (GS) that has to be answered in OMR sheets. BPSC has also issued a helpline for candidates who are facing difficulty in downloading the admit card. Candidates can call on 9297739013 or 0612-2215795.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar. gov.in

Fill in your user ID and password

Fill the captcha

Your admit card will be displayed

Download and take a print out of it.

