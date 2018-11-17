BPSC recruitment: 30th judicial services exam 2018 admit card issued, here’s how to download

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has uploaded the admit card for Bihar 30th judicial services preliminary exam 2018 on November 17. The examination will be conducted on November 27 and 28, 2018.

Check the notification here.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled for November 25 that was postponed to November 27 and 28.Application process for the examination was held between September 11 and October 1. There are total 349 vacancies that include 175 for general category, 42 for OBC, 73 for EBC, 56 for SC and three for ST.

Here’s How to download your admit card :

Visit onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Fill in your login details - Username and password that were provided at the time of registration

Click on ‘login’ button.

Click on ‘Admit card’ tab

Your admit card will be displayed. Download and take a print out.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 20:45 IST