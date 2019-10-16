e-paper
BPSC 65th prelims: Cut off expected to be 100, says expert

BPSC 65th prelims: In Patna, the candidates took the exams at 29 centres. There were 150 objective type questions from general studies that had to be answered within three hours.

education Updated: Oct 16, 2019 09:36 IST
Megha
Megha
Hindustan Times, Patna
Students after BPSC examination at Bankipur girls high school in Patna Bihar India on Tuesday Oct 15,2019 ( Photo ht /Hindustan Times )
         

Around three lakh candidates took the preliminary tests of 65th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) examinations conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) at 718 centres across 35 districts for 423 government jobs on Tuesday.

In Patna, the candidates took the exams at 29 centres. There were 150 objective type questions from general studies that had to be answered within three hours.

“Only 70% candidates appeared for the exams across the state. It was concluded peacefully. In one of the centres at Hajipur, the exam started 15 minutes late due to some unavoidable reasons. The candidates were given extra time to compensate,” said Amrendra Kumar, exam controller of BPSC.

According to Dr M Rahman of Rahman’s Gurukool, Patna, “The questions this year were from history and current affairs. Candidates who have studied NCERT, current affairs and Bihar politics are expected to fare well.”

Expected Cut off:

In his opinion, the cut-off for general category will be 100, OBC 96-98, EBC 88-93, SC/ST 80-85 and female reserved 87-90.

What Students Said:

“Questions were not so difficult. Majority of questions were on current affairs and Bihar politics,” said Divyanshu, who took the exam at College of Commerce, Rajendranagar.

Another candidate, Amar Tiwary who took the exam at Sir GD Uccha Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Patliputra said, “I attempted more than 125 questions.All the questions had five options which made it challenging to choose the correct answer.”

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 09:35 IST

