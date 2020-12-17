e-paper
BPSC 66th Admit Card 2020 released, exam on December 27, here’s how to download

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday released the admit card for 66th combined competitive preliminary examination. Candidates who are registered for the exam can download their admit card online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

education Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 11:15 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday released the admit card for 66th combined competitive preliminary examination. Candidates who are registered for the exam can download their admit card online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates will have to take a print out of the admit card and put their signature in Hindi and English and paste a latest photograph and get it attested. Candidates must bring a Photo-ID proof (original) along with the admit card to the exam centre.

How to download BPSC 66th admit card 2020:

Visit the official website of BPSC- bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebosc.bihar.gov.in

Key in your User Name and password to Login

Your BPSC 66th prelims admit card will be displayed on screen

Take its print out.

BPSC will conduct its 66th prelims exam on December 27 from 12 pm to 2 pm. The exam will be held in single shift at 888 exam centre in 35 districts of Bihar. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 691 vacancies.

