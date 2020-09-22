e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / BPSC assistant engineer exam calendar with revised dates released at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC assistant engineer exam calendar with revised dates released at bpsc.bih.nic.in

According to the schedule, the commission will conduct the preliminary examination in the months of December 2020 and April 2021.

education Updated: Sep 22, 2020 17:51 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BPSC assistant engineer exam calendar.
BPSC assistant engineer exam calendar.(Screengrab )
         

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Monday released the exam calendar with revised dates for the Assistant Engineer preliminary examination on its official website.

Candidates who have applied for the recruitment examination can check the schedule online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the commission will conduct the preliminary examination in the months of December 2020 and April 2021.

BPSC Assistant Engineer exam schedule:

Hindustantimes

“The exam for assistant engineer (mechanical) recruitment was scheduled for March 20, 21. The exam will be held in online mode so the date of this exam has been rescheduled,” reads the official notice.

The preliminary exam for Mechanical Engineering under advt 04/2019 is scheduled to be conducted on December 12 and 13, 2020. The commission will hold the Civil Engineering exam under advt 03/2020 and advt 07/2020 on April 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2021. The Mechanical Engineering exam under advt 08/2020 will be held on April 17 and 18, 2021, and the Electric exam under advt 09/2020 will be conducted on April 24 and 25, 2021.

tags
top news
Rajya Sabha holds crucial meeting as Oppn boycotts Parliament proceedings
Rajya Sabha holds crucial meeting as Oppn boycotts Parliament proceedings
Forces recover arms, ammunition dropped by Pak drone in Jammu’s Akhnoor
Forces recover arms, ammunition dropped by Pak drone in Jammu’s Akhnoor
RR vs CSK Live: CSK opt to bowl, Rayudu injured, Jaiswal debuts for RR
RR vs CSK Live: CSK opt to bowl, Rayudu injured, Jaiswal debuts for RR
China doubled its air bases, air defences and heliports near LAC in three years: Report
China doubled its air bases, air defences and heliports near LAC in three years: Report
‘New Parliament building to cost around Rs 970 crore’: Centre in Lok Sabha
‘New Parliament building to cost around Rs 970 crore’: Centre in Lok Sabha
As Oppn boycotts Parliament over farm bills, LS Speaker calls them for meeting
As Oppn boycotts Parliament over farm bills, LS Speaker calls them for meeting
‘Crying’ PLA troops on way to India border causes China-Taiwan media war
‘Crying’ PLA troops on way to India border causes China-Taiwan media war
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In