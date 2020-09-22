BPSC assistant engineer exam calendar with revised dates released at bpsc.bih.nic.in

education

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Monday released the exam calendar with revised dates for the Assistant Engineer preliminary examination on its official website.

Candidates who have applied for the recruitment examination can check the schedule online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the commission will conduct the preliminary examination in the months of December 2020 and April 2021.

BPSC Assistant Engineer exam schedule:

“The exam for assistant engineer (mechanical) recruitment was scheduled for March 20, 21. The exam will be held in online mode so the date of this exam has been rescheduled,” reads the official notice.

The preliminary exam for Mechanical Engineering under advt 04/2019 is scheduled to be conducted on December 12 and 13, 2020. The commission will hold the Civil Engineering exam under advt 03/2020 and advt 07/2020 on April 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2021. The Mechanical Engineering exam under advt 08/2020 will be held on April 17 and 18, 2021, and the Electric exam under advt 09/2020 will be conducted on April 24 and 25, 2021.