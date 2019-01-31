BPSC assistant engineer results declared, direct link, cut-off and other details here

Bihar Public Service Commission has declared the results of assistant engineer civil prelims examination on its official website bpsc.nic.in. The exam was conducted on September 15, 2018.

BPSC has also released the final answer key of general studies paper for AE prelims exam set A,B,C, D on the website.

A total of 17, 865 candidates had appeared for the BPSC AE Prelism exam out of which 10106 candidates have qualified the prelims exam. These candidates will now appear for the main exam and interview for final selection. The BPSC AE main (written) exam will be held in the last week of March. The schedule will be released later.

BPSC AE Prelims Cut-off

This year the cut-off for BPSC AE prelims exam is 66 for unreserved category and 47 for female category.

Check BPSC AE prelims 2019 results here

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 10:28 IST