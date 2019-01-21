BPSC CDPO Exam 2019: Question paper analysis by expert, expected cut-off here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducted the child development project officer (CDPO) exam on the second day Monday, January 21, 2019. The second paper of general studies (GS) was held on Monday.

According to expert Dr M Rahman of Rahman’s Gurukool Patna, “Questions from economy, geography, politics and environment were asked in the CDPO examination. The questions were conceptual in nature that were asked in relation to the present context.”

“The questions were mainly related to Bihar. Candidates who had prepared well from NCERT, Yojna, testbook and newspaper and have answered nicely will qualify the CDPO GS paper,” he added.

Talking about the cut-off he said, “As there are only 30 seats, the cut-off can be higher than last year.”

The BPSC CDPO 2018 Prelims Exam was conducted on 15 July 2018 by the Commission at 112 Exam Centres in 05 districts of the state. According to several reports, a total of 39364 candidates appeared for BPSC CDPO 2018 prelims exam. On the basis of BPSC CDPO 2018 prelims, a total of 424 candidates were declared qualified for BPSC CDPO Mains 2018.

BPSC CDPO Recruitment Notification was issued in September 2017 for the selection of candidates against 30 vacancies of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) by the Commission.

BPSC CDPO Question Paper for General Studies Paper 1



BPSC CDPO Question Paper for General Studies Paper 2

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 22:01 IST