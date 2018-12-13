BPSC recruitment 2018: CDPO main exam dates announced, check details here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the full schedule of main examination for the post of child development project officer (CDPO). Candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination can appear for the main examinations.

The exam will begin from January 19, 2019 with Hindi paper and continue till January 23, 2019. On January 20 and 21, exam of general studies paper 1 and 2 will be conducted while on the last day, January 23, exam of optional paper will be conducted. The timing for every exam is 1 pm to 4 pm.

Candidates can check the exam schedule on the commission’s official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

The BPSC CDPO admit card will be issued from January 12, a week prior to the exam schedule. BPSC CDPO 2018 Mains Exam will consist of compulsory subjects, General Hindi, General Studies Paper -1, General Studies Paper-2, while there will four optional subjects namely – Home Science, Psychology, Sociology and Labour and Social Welfare; candidates will need to appear for only one optional subjects out of these four.

The BPSC CDPO 2018 Prelims Exam was conducted on 15 July 2018 by the Commission at 112 Exam Centres in 05 districts of the state. According to several reports, a total of 39364 candidates appeared for BPSC CDPO 2018 prelims exam. On the basis of BPSC CDPO 2018 prelims, a total of 424 candidates were declared qualified for BPSC CDPO Mains 2018.

BPSC CDPO Recruitment Notification was issued in September 2017 for the selection of candidates against 30 vacancies of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) by the Commission.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 15:59 IST