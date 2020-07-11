BPSC Recruitment 2020: 287 Assistant Professor vacancies notified, check details

education

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 18:25 IST

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an official notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in Electrical Engineering department in Government Engineering Colleges under the Science and Technology Department of State Government on its official website. The online registration process will begin on July 13, 2020

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at bpsc.bih.nic.in on or before July 30, 2020. However, the last date to pay application fee is August 7, 2020.

BPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 287 vacancies of Assistant professors in the Electrical Engineering department. Out of which, 116 vacancies are for General category, 50 for EBC, 45 for SC, 35 for BC, 29 for EWS, 9 for BC (Female), and 3 for ST.

A candidate should have a first class B.E., B.Tech., BS, B.Sc. (Engineering) degree or integrated M.Tech. degree in Electrical Engineering.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.