The Directorate of Education, Delhi, has issued an advisory to schools to help strengthen the preventive measures against seasonal influenza and H1N1. The advisory has been released to promote respiratory and hand hygiene. H1N1 Cases Rise in Delhi: DoE issues advisory to schools, lists preventive measures

Guidelines have been issued for schools and students to help prevent the flu. The list of guidelines is shared here:

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H1N1 cases in Delhi: List of preventive measures 1. Promote respiratory and hand hygiene among students and staff.

2. Adopt a “Healthy School – Healthy Community” approach.

3. Regularly clean and disinfect school premises and frequently touched surfaces.

4. Maintain overall hygiene across classrooms and school facilities.

5. Enforce mask use wherever necessary, particularly for those showing respiratory symptoms.

6. Keep unwell students at home and discourage attendance when they have influenza-like symptoms.

7. Create awareness among students through school assemblies and classroom interactions.

8. Use notice boards, parent communication channels and digital platforms to spread information on influenza prevention.

9. Encourage students and staff to follow basic respiratory etiquette, such as covering the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing.

10. Strengthen preventive measures and monitoring for seasonal influenza and H1N1 cases.

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In 2026, Delhi has recorded 2308 H1N1 cases, while cumulative Influenza A and B cases have crossed 3000, with H1N1 currently the predominant influenza subtype in the city, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday. H3N2 was the predominant subtype in Delhi last year, Delhi health minister Pankaj Singh said to PTI on Tuesday.

The Delhi Medical Association has also issued an advisory urging people to follow respiratory and personal hygiene measures, avoid crowded places and seek timely medical advice if they develop flu-like symptoms.

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Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Tuesday, August 25 had said that the situation was under control and there was no need for people to panic. He added that schools across the country have stepped up precautions, issuing advisories to parents and, in some cases, shifting classes online.