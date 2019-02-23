BPSC result declared for assistant professor recruitment at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check revised merit list here

Bihar Public Service Commission has released a revised result cum merit list for the post of assistant professor of Sanskrit and zoology. The revised result can be checked at the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The result for assistant professor recruitment exam for various universities of Bihar was published on January 23 for Sanskrit professor and for zoology professor the result was declared on December 6, 2018.

Few new qualifiers have been added to the merit lists for both the papers that can be seen in the revised merit list.

Now, 126 candidates have made it to the merit list for Assistant Professor of Zoology and 56 for Assistant Professor of Sanskrit.

Here’s the direct link for revised merit list of BPSC Assistant Professor for Sanskrit

Here’s the direct link for revised merit list of BPSC Assistant Professor for Zoology

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 16:05 IST