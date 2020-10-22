e-paper
BSE Odisha HSC supplementary, open school exam results declared, direct links here

Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Thursday declared the results of Class 10 Supplementary exam result and state Open School Certificate exam result on the official website at bseodisha.ac.in

education Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 15:34 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Thursday declared the results of Class 10 Supplementary exam result and state Open School Certificate exam result on the official website at bseodisha.ac.in. Candidates who took the Class 10 supplementary exam or open school exam can check their results by visiting the official website.

The BSE Odisha HSC supplementary exam and open school exam was held from September 14 for which over 35,00 students appeared.BSE Odisha had declared the results of matriculation examination in the month of July in which 78.76 per cent of the 5.11 lakh students cleared the test.

Direct link to check Odisha HSC Supplementary exam result 2020

Direct link to check Odisha HSC open school exam result 2020

How to check Odisha Class 10 Results:

Step 1: Visit the official website at bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2:On on the left side of the homepage click on the result links

Step 3: Login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Key in your roll number and name

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen . Download and take its print out.

