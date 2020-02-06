e-paper
Home / Education / BSEB 10th Science Exam 2020: Last minute preparation hacks

BSEB 10th Science Exam 2020: Last minute preparation hacks

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 exams will continue from February 17 to February 24.

Feb 06, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Science consists of Physics, Chemistry and Biology.
Science consists of Physics, Chemistry and Biology.(Unsplash )
         

The Class 10 Science exam of the Bihar Board will be held in two sessions on February 17. Students are burning the midnight oil in their last leg of preparations.

Science is considered to be one of the tough subjects. Candidates usually devote more time to science compared to other subjects.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 exams will continue from February 17 to February 24. The first sitting will start at 9:30 am and will end at 12:15 pm. The second sitting will commence at 1:45 pm and will last till 4:30 pm.

Science consists of Physics, Chemistry and Biology. In order to score good marks in Science paper, candidates need to understand the subjects and clarify doubts.

Syllabus: Candidates sitting in the exam need to be cognizant of the syllabus and marking patterns. The BSEB has divided the paper in two parts: Theory and Practical.

The theory would be of 80 marks and the practical would consist of 20 marks. Practical marks would be awarded by the schools.

In terms of section wise marking, questions from Biology section will of 35 marks. Physics and Chemistry make up for the remaining 45 marks.

Key Topics: Students need to concentrate more on topics such as Chemical Compounds, The Living World, How things work and Natural Phenomena thoroughly. Revising and preparing them effectively will fetch good marks.

Keep practising: Since Science paper is on the first day, students should attempt the paper efficiently. If the first paper goes well, it sets the flow for the rest of the exam too. The emphasis should be on practicing and revising the syllabus.

Concepts: Instead of mugging up chapters, aspirants should focus on understanding the concepts. If the concepts are clear, the student can excel in the Class 10 exams and would find it easy to opt for science stream in Class 12.

