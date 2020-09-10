e-paper
Home / Education / BSEB intermediate exam 2020 registration begins today, here's how to register

BSEB intermediate exam 2020 registration begins today, here’s how to register

The registration form for intermediate examination 2020-22 has been uploaded on the BSEB’s official website at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

education Updated: Sep 10, 2020 21:27 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BSEB intermediate exam 2020.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Thursday began the registration for students of Class 11 for the 2020-22 session on its official website. A notification regarding this has been uploaded on the board’s official twitter handle.

The registration form for intermediate examination 2020-22 has been uploaded on the BSEB’s official website at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

The head of the schools will take a printout of these forms and provide the enrolled student’s copies of the forms. The last date of registration and fee submission is September 28, 2020.

As per the notice, Class 11 regular students of arts, science, commerce, and vocational courses and private candidates of arts and commerce stream can get their registration done through the principals of their institutions before the deadline.

How to register for BSEB intermediate exam:

Visit the official website at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to Download Registration forms 2020-22”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Select the stream and download its examination form

Principal will take its print out and distribute it to students

After the examinations forms are filled and corrected, principal will login at BSEB’s official website

Submit the filled application forms

Make payment

