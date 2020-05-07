e-paper
Home / Education / BSF Head constable result 2020 declared at bsf.nic.in, here’s how to check

BSF Head constable result 2020 declared at bsf.nic.in, here’s how to check

BSF conducted Phase III (descriptive written test) on February 2, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

education Updated: May 07, 2020 13:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BSF Head constable result 2020.
BSF Head constable result 2020. (PTI file)
         

Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday declared the results of the Phase III descriptive written test conducted for the post of Head Constable (RO/RM) on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment exam can check their results online at bsf.nic.in.

BSF conducted Phase III (descriptive written test) on February 2, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

“The result is being published provisionally based on the information furnished by the candidate. In case, any discrepancy is noticed/ detected at any stage, the candidature of such candidates shall be forfeited/ cancelled,” reads the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

How to check the results:

1. Visit the official website

2. On the home page, go to the “Recruitment” tab and click on ‘Results” section

3. On the webpage, click on the link that reads, “Result of qualified candidates in phase-III(Descriptive written test) held on 02 Feb 2020 for the post of HC/RO &HC/RM in COMN setup of BSF”

4. The result will appear on the pdf format

5. Download the result and take its print out for future references.

AP Police rubbishes reports of 2nd gas leak at LG Polymers premises: Latest updates
8 dead, over 1000 fall sick after gas leak at Andhra Pradesh chemical plant
'Gas leak might have occurred from storage tank': Andhra Pradesh minister
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
A tribute to Ratan Tata: Tata Estate station wagon re-imagined by this startup
Warner reveals his all-time IPL XI: Yuvraj, Watson, Malinga miss the cut
Samsung is planning some major upgrades to its Galaxy S21 camera
Watch: INS Jalashwa reaches Male port to repatriate stranded Indian citizens
