BSF Recruitment 2019: Apply for 1761 posts of constable before March 3

BSF recruitment 2019: If you are interested in working in India’s paramilitary force under Border Security Force (BSF) and you are Class 10th pass, here is a great opportunity for you. BSF India has invited applications for recruitment fo 1761 vacancies for the post of constable (tradesman). The last date to apply is March 3, 2019. For far flung areas like north eastern areas, Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman etc, the last date is March 18.

The recruitment notification was uploaded on its official website bsf.nic.in. The posts include cobbler, tailor, carpenter, barber, cook, waiter, sweeper, washerman and water carrier.

Pay scale: Matrix Level-3, Pay Scale Rs 21,700- Rs 69,100

Recruitment process: Candidate will be shortlisted on the basis of application forms and will be called for Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test. Then, a skill test for the respective trade will be conducted.

The second phase of exam will be a written test of 100 marks. The papers will be general awareness/ general knowledge,knowledge of elementary mathematics, analytical knowledge, basic language of English/ Hindi.

Third phase will be medical test after which the final merit list will be released.

Qualification

Candidate should have passed class 10th. Candidate should have an experience of 2 years in the respective trade or 1 year certificate course from Industrial Training Institute of Vocational Institute with at least 1 year of experience in the trade, or 2-years of diploma from Industrial Training Institute in the trade or similar trade.

Age: 18-23 years of age

Read official notification here

BSF recruitment 2019: details of vacancy

Constable (Tradesman)- Cobbler: 32 Posts

Constable (Tradesman)- Tailor: 36 Posts

Constable (Tradesman)- Carpenter: 13 Posts

Constable (Tradesman)- Cook: 561 Posts

Constable (Tradesman)- W/C: 330 Posts

Constable (Tradesman)- W/M: 253 Posts

Constable (Tradesman)- Barber: 146 Posts

Constable (Tradesman)- Sweeper: 389 Posts

Constable (Tradesman)- Waiter: 9 Posts

Constable (Tradesman)- Painter: 1 Posts

Constable (Tradesman)- Draughtsmen: 1 Post

For Female candidates

Constable (Tradesman)- Tailor: 2 Posts

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 15:53 IST