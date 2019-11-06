e-paper
BSSC Bihar Recruitment 2019: Apply for 1505 vacancies of translator

The online application process began on November 5 and the last date to register is November 4, 2019. Candidates can apply till December 4, 2019. Candidates can apply online at bssc.bih.nic.in.

education Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:30 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BSSC Recruitment 2019
BSSC Recruitment 2019(BSSC)
         

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released an official notification inviting online applications for the recruitment of Urdu Anuvadak (Urdu translator) , Sahayak Urdu Anuvadak (assistant Urdu translator) and Rajbhasha Anudeshak. There are a total of 1505 vacancies. 

There are total of 1294 vacancies of assistant Urdu translator, 202 vacancies of Urdu translator and nine vacancies of Rajbhasha Anudeshak.

There are total of 1294 vacancies of assistant Urdu translator, 202 vacancies of Urdu translator and nine vacancies of Rajbhasha Anudeshak.

Eligibility: 

For Urdu translator: Candidate should have a graduation degree in Urdu

For assistant Urdu translator: Candidate should have passed intermediate with Urdu as subject.

For Rajbhasha Anudeshak: Candidates should have a post- graduation degree in Urdu

Click here to apply online

How to apply:

Visit the official website of BSSC at bssc.bih.nic.in

Go to the notice-board tab, click on the link that reads ‘Link for filling Application for Adv No.01/19,02/19,03/19(SAHAYAK URDU ANUWADAK,URDU ANUWADAK,Rajbhasha Sahayak(URDU) )’

A login page will open

Register yourself and login

Fill the application form

Check official notification of Urdu translator here

Check official notification of Assistant Urdu translator here

Check official notification of Rajbhasha Anuvadak here

