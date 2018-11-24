BSSC Exam: Admit card released, shoes, socks, jewellery banned, books allowed

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the admit card of its inter-level combined competitive examination. The notification of recruitment exam was announced in the year 2014.

The examinations will be conducted on December 8, 9 and 10, 2018.

What are banned:

The Commission in its advisory informed the candidates not to wear shoes and socks. Only slippers will be allowed inside the exam hall.Jewellery, taabiz or rings will also be banned inside the exam hall. Any edibles or beverages will not be allowed. Moreover, candidates cannot bring their own pen or pencil. It will be provided by the commission to each candidate.

Books are allowed:

Moreover, the preliminary examination will be conducted with books. Candidates can bring with them any three books, one for each section: general knowledge, maths and science. However, any reference book or guide book will not be allowed. Only NCERT, ICSE or books of other boards will be allowed. Candidates should write their name and roll number on their books, only.

Timing:

The examination will be conducted on December 8, 9 and 10 in two sittings. Candidates should reach their respective exam centre by 7:30 am for first sitting and 12 noon for second sitting.

How to download the admit card:

Visit the ‘notice board’ section on the official website of the commission at bssc.bih.nic.in

Click on the link provided to download the admit card

A dialogue box will open.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card

Fill in your registration number and date of birth, or your name, father’s name and date of birth

Your admit card will be displayed

Download and take a print out of it.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 08:18 IST